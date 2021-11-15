Contrasting Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Pluristem Therapeutics has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axcella Health has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pluristem Therapeutics and Axcella Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics $20,000.00 4,510.05 -$49.87 million N/A N/A Axcella Health N/A N/A -$56.53 million ($1.63) -1.82

Pluristem Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Axcella Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pluristem Therapeutics and Axcella Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluristem Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Axcella Health 1 1 6 0 2.63

Pluristem Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $9.17, suggesting a potential upside of 226.22%. Axcella Health has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 304.04%. Given Axcella Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Axcella Health is more favorable than Pluristem Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Pluristem Therapeutics and Axcella Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics N/A -98.09% -68.42% Axcella Health N/A -112.24% -69.90%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.6% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of Axcella Health shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Axcella Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pluristem Therapeutics beats Axcella Health on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies. Its products include Clinical Pipeline, PLX-Immune, PLX-PAD, and PLX-R18. The company was founded by Doron Shorrer on May 11, 2001 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company was founded by Noubar B. Afeyan, Geoffrey von Maltzahn, and David A. Berry on August 27, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

