Contrasting Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (SVNLY) & Its Peers

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: SVNLY) is one of 169 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s competitors have a beta of 1.18, suggesting that their average stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 32.05% 9.87% 0.51% Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Competitors 27.44% 11.94% 1.22%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 17.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) $6.16 billion $1.70 billion 12.35 Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Competitors $6.74 billion $1.18 billion 11.43

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ). Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 3 3 5 0 2.18 Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Competitors 1571 7387 6648 355 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 2.14%. Given Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) competitors beat Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

