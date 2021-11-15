ConvaTec Group (CTEC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

ConvaTec Group (LON: CTEC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/1/2021 – ConvaTec Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 272 ($3.55) to GBX 278 ($3.63). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – ConvaTec Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 290 ($3.79). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – ConvaTec Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 235 ($3.07) price target on the stock.

10/29/2021 – ConvaTec Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shares of CTEC opened at GBX 218.60 ($2.86) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 214.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 228.82. ConvaTec Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 184.50 ($2.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 265 ($3.46). The firm has a market cap of £4.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.87.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

