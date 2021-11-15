Cook Protocol (COOK) Price Hits $0.0094 on Top Exchanges

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Cook Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.29 million and $377,651.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cook Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cook Protocol has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00070929 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.97 or 0.00073540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00095940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,097.71 or 1.00361010 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,548.94 or 0.07122506 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,698,378 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using US dollars.

