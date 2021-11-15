Cooper Financial Group Acquires 6,168 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 519.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,821,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,581,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 308,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,780,000 after buying an additional 19,801 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $290.13. The stock had a trading volume of 11,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,818. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $208.08 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.87.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

