Cooper Financial Group Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 37.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $103,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

MDYV traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.69. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,967. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.47. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.