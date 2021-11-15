Cooper Financial Group Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,873 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,870,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.14.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.96.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,102,983. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

