Cooper Financial Group Purchases 9,402 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPYV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.44. The stock had a trading volume of 18,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,147. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $32.62 and a one year high of $41.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.26.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.