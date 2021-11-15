CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Downgraded by Moffett Nathanson to Neutral

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $170.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $156.00. Moffett Nathanson’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoreSite Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.25.

Shares of NYSE:COR traded up $6.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $172.73. 307,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 83.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $171.05.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $130,577.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $110,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,627 shares of company stock valued at $825,194 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.2% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.4% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

