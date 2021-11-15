Cormark Weighs in on Exchange Income Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 12th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$322.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$332.85 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Exchange Income to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.10.

Shares of EIF opened at C$47.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.67. The stock has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 30.25. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$34.85 and a 12 month high of C$47.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

