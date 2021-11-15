Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.3% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 22.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 7.8% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 12.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

NYSE CNR opened at $17.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.54. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.04.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.