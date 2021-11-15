Corporación América Airports (CAAP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.10 million. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 51.99%.

CAAP opened at $6.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Corporación América Airports has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $6.37.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 92,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Corporación América Airports as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Corporación América Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

