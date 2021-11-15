Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Sold by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 667,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522,886 shares during the quarter. Coty makes up 1.9% of Centric Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Coty were worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Coty by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,645,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,728,000 after purchasing an additional 354,865 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 55.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,734,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,939,000 after buying an additional 4,541,173 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Coty by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 15,449 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the 1st quarter worth about $10,666,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,467,000. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.52.

Shares of NYSE:COTY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 40,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,351,949. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.73. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

