Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Down to $44.00

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.00, but opened at $42.78. Couchbase shares last traded at $42.48, with a volume of 328 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Get Couchbase alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.07.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.23 million. As a group, analysts predict that Couchbase Inc will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,534,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,768,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,290,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,863,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,846,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.