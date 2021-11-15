Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) CEO Sells $1,722,500.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $1,722,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 13,849 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $457,155.49.

On Friday, September 10th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $1,884,000.00.

COUR opened at $35.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.97. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.90 and a 52 week high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 32.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,829,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,002,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COUR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

