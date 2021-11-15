Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.64% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $12,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,068 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,459,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,190,000 after buying an additional 44,162 shares in the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 56,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 856,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,702,000 after buying an additional 105,115 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVLG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

CVLG stock opened at $29.99 on Monday. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $34.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.95 million, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.56.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $274.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

