Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €60.00 ($70.59) target price by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on 1COV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Covestro in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €68.62 ($80.72).

Shares of ETR:1COV traded up €0.82 ($0.96) during trading on Monday, hitting €56.30 ($66.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €43.45 ($51.12) and a fifty-two week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €56.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion and a PE ratio of 6.67.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

