Cox Capital Mgt LLC Acquires 294 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 13.6% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.33, for a total value of $793,088.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,969.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $5,175,507 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $331.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.37. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $331.50.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Several research firms have commented on SHW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.65.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

