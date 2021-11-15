Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,279,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 22,801 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 102,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RY. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.48.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $106.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.33 and a 200-day moving average of $102.44. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $76.33 and a 1-year high of $108.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $151.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.858 per share. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

