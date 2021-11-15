Cox Capital Mgt LLC Increases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises 1.8% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 303,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 26.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 553,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,544,000 after buying an additional 114,743 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,694,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 12.6% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.03.

NYSE:USB opened at $60.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $42.34 and a 12 month high of $63.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.