Cox Capital Mgt LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,635 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bancorp comprises approximately 2.7% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC owned about 0.19% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SASR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 19.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 101,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 16,551 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 24,502 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 18.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 8.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 107,941.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $651,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,254,735.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,656 shares of company stock valued at $933,299 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $50.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.07. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.57 and a 12 month high of $51.19.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.96 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 43.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

