CPChain (CPC) Market Capitalization Tops $4.74 Million

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 18.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. During the last seven days, CPChain has traded 41.6% lower against the US dollar. One CPChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. CPChain has a market capitalization of $4.74 million and $750,325.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $214.15 or 0.00344805 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011198 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008856 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006107 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.