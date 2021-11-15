Craig Hallum Boosts Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target to $77.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its price objective increased by Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KRUS. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.83.

KRUS stock opened at $70.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $676.06 million, a P/E ratio of -58.15 and a beta of 2.12. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $70.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 48.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $518,000. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

