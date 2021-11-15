Credit Suisse AG Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Strategic Education by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,824,000 after purchasing an additional 16,935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Strategic Education by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,511,000 after purchasing an additional 22,689 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Strategic Education by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 199,002 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Strategic Education by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,955 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 35,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Strategic Education by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STRA. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $61.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.83. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.75 and a 52 week high of $100.37.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.67 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.34%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

