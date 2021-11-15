Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 29.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 348,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,079 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 187.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETRN. Bank of America began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

ETRN opened at $10.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.01. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

