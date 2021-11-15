Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.14% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler started coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ COCO opened at $14.50 on Monday. Vita Coco has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $16.52.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

