Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Receives GBX 410 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 410 ($5.36).

CRST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

CRST traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 344 ($4.49). The stock had a trading volume of 108,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,970. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 384.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 715.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £883.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15. Crest Nicholson has a 1-year low of GBX 276.20 ($3.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

