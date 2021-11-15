Critical Survey: IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) vs. Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.2% of IHS Markit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of Taboola.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of IHS Markit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for IHS Markit and Taboola.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IHS Markit 0 5 2 0 2.29 Taboola.com 0 0 6 0 3.00

IHS Markit presently has a consensus target price of $117.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.81%. Taboola.com has a consensus target price of $14.40, indicating a potential upside of 45.45%. Given Taboola.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than IHS Markit.

Profitability

This table compares IHS Markit and Taboola.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IHS Markit 13.53% 11.91% 6.33% Taboola.com N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IHS Markit and Taboola.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IHS Markit $4.29 billion 11.68 $870.70 million $1.55 81.00 Taboola.com N/A N/A -$20.94 million N/A N/A

IHS Markit has higher revenue and earnings than Taboola.com.

Summary

IHS Markit beats Taboola.com on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities. The Transportation segment pertains to automotive and maritime and trade products. The Resources segment includes upstream and downstream product offerings. The Consolidated Markets and Solutions segment offers product design, economics and country risk, and technology, media, and telecom portfolio. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Ramat Gan, Israel.

