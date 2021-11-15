CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $360.00 Price Target at Mizuho

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.63% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.44.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $284.30 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $128.21 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a PE ratio of -342.53 and a beta of 1.34.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total transaction of $725,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $798,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,899 shares of company stock worth $41,127,524 over the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

