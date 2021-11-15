Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,090,000 after acquiring an additional 88,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 778,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,626,000 after buying an additional 17,214 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 430,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,693,000 after buying an additional 161,898 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,102,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 357,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,830,000 after buying an additional 36,760 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

NYSE:TPB opened at $41.67 on Monday. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market cap of $786.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.14.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $109.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is currently 8.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.