Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 15,147 Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,147 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRGB stock opened at $19.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average is $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $311.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.75. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $41.34.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $275.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.95 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RRGB has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

In related news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III acquired 10,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth acquired 5,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,118 shares of company stock worth $359,113. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

