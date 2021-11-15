Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 425.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,797 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Express were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPR. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Express stock opened at $4.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $286.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94. Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $13.97.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.32. Express had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 5,411.93%. The firm had revenue of $457.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.48 million. Research analysts expect that Express, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

