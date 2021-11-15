Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,742 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 53,788 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,712,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.75.

Shares of UNP opened at $242.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $244.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

