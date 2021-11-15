Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Shares Up 6.1%

Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH)’s share price shot up 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.07 and last traded at $12.07. 20,478 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,016,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

Cue Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLTH)

Cue Health Inc is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc is headquartered in San Diego.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.