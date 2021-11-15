Curbstone Financial Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,317,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,493,000 after acquiring an additional 106,536 shares in the last quarter. blooom inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $828,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,943,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $54.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.49. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.64 and a twelve month high of $56.25.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.