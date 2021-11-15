Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $1.79 Million Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Hologic by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $73.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.62. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

