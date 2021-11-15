Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $5.29 Million Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $38.87 on Monday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $39.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.