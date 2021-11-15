Curbstone Financial Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,410 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 7.0% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $37,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $81.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.53. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.58 and a 1 year high of $83.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

