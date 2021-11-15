Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 1,450 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,472 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 711,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $47,937,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $69,299,000 after acquiring an additional 235,271 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 38,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 475,740 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,074,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 80,080 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.53.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $68.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.12 and a 12 month high of $76.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.37.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

