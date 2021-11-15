Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 470 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,160 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in Autodesk by 25.6% during the third quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 134,529 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,452,278,000 after purchasing an additional 27,380 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 851,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $248,428,000 after buying an additional 53,850 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 100.7% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the software company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 201,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,080,000 after buying an additional 9,038 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.00.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total value of $696,562.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk stock opened at $329.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.36. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.86 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $296.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

