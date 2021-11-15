CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will announce $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.35. CVB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 45.37%. The company had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

CVBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hovde Group raised CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,237,000. Cliffwater LLC lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 492,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,141,000 after buying an additional 189,287 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,243,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,278,000 after buying an additional 318,301 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $20.71. The company had a trading volume of 10,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,249. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVB Financial (CVBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.