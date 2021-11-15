CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will announce $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.35. CVB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CVB Financial.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 45.37%. The company had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

CVBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hovde Group raised CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,237,000. Cliffwater LLC lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 492,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,141,000 after buying an additional 189,287 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,243,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,278,000 after buying an additional 318,301 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $20.71. The company had a trading volume of 10,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,249. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVB Financial (CVBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.