CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Downgraded to Hold at TD Securities

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
CONE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:CONE traded up $4.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,820. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $89.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.60.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.
About CyrusOne
CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.
