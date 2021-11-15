CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Downgraded to Hold at TD Securities

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CONE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE traded up $4.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,820. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $89.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.60.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

