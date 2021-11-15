CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CONE. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Monday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.75.

Shares of CONE stock traded up $4.00 on Monday, reaching $89.45. 17,765,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,795. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.18, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.15 and a 200-day moving average of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. CyrusOne has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $89.63.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,792 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 33,122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,126,000 after acquiring an additional 877,419 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,958,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 371.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,698,000 after acquiring an additional 580,497 shares during the period.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

