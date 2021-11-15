CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CONE. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Monday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.75.
Shares of CONE stock traded up $4.00 on Monday, reaching $89.45. 17,765,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,795. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.18, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.15 and a 200-day moving average of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. CyrusOne has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $89.63.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,792 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 33,122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,126,000 after acquiring an additional 877,419 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,958,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 371.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,698,000 after acquiring an additional 580,497 shares during the period.
About CyrusOne
CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.
See Also: Why is total return important?
Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.