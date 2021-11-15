DA Davidson Increases Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Price Target to $35.00

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) had its target price increased by research analysts at DA Davidson from $31.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential downside of 14.63% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BLNK. Roth Capital raised Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. HC Wainwright upgraded Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $41.00 on Monday. Blink Charging has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 3.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.26.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 285.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Blink Charging will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald Engel sold 15,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $585,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the third quarter worth $58,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the third quarter worth $629,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 6,382.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter valued at $755,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.