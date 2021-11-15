Daily Journal Corp Has $44.72 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Daily Journal Corp lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,740 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 19.9% of Daily Journal Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Daily Journal Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $44,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 91.0% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,672,000 after buying an additional 306,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $811,269,000 after acquiring an additional 236,236 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 48,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 59.0% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BABA. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.46.

BABA stock opened at $166.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $453.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $280.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.50.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

