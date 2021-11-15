Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 2.2% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $28,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,369,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,248,776,000 after buying an additional 270,880 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,604,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,676,306,000 after buying an additional 86,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Danaher by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,205,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,769,267,000 after purchasing an additional 419,736 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Danaher by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,683,781,000 after purchasing an additional 50,426 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,016,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,679,774,000 after purchasing an additional 125,177 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $304.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $311.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 694,908 shares of company stock worth $214,929,432. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

