Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $110,687,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 24.9% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Danaher by 94.5% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 67,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 32,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $4,545,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 694,908 shares of company stock worth $214,929,432. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $304.38 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $217.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $311.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.36.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

