Decentral Games Price Hits $472.85 on Major Exchanges (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 15th. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for $472.85 or 0.00760488 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. Decentral Games has a market cap of $163.93 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 346,695 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

