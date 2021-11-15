Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Earns Buy Rating from SVB Leerink

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DCPH. Guggenheim lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.73.

DCPH opened at $9.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.04. The company has a market cap of $540.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.36. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $88,199.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

