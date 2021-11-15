DEEPSPACE (DPS) Price Reaches $0.61 on Major Exchanges

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded down 28.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00000955 BTC on major exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $32.36 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded up 197.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00070970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00073565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00095713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,218.59 or 1.00263657 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,543.80 or 0.07094172 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars.

